Senator Amy Klobuchar visits Mahnomen and White Earth Tribal and Community College



Senator Amy Klobuchar traveled to Mahnomen and the White Earth Tribal and Community College on Saturday, March 23, to meet with White Earth Tribal Representative and discuss three matters of importance: a $5.5 million grant to build a safety overpass over the railroad track in Mahnomen, co-management of the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge and the importance of education and preservation of the Ojibwe Language and culture. She toured the White Earth Tribal and Community College and learned about the recent grants and funds they have received to improve the college and what it has to offer local residents, both tribal and non-tribal students.

