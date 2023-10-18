Thunderbird Volleyball Fights Cancer

Thunderbird Volleyball Team Fights Breast Cancer

By Wearing Pink to Raise Awareness

On Thursday, October 12, the Thunderbirds Volleyball Varsity Team Members wore pink t-shirts during warm up, and as part of Parents’ Night Activities, to raise awareness of the Fight against Breast Cancer. The Tshirts stated “Fight Cancer” on them. Left to right. In back row are Daphne Jensen, McKenna Bjerk, Roni Keezr, Nelly Weaver, Isabella Schlick and Olivea Ruschmeier. In front row: Katherine Lunde, Brooklynn Hoban, Leah Hlubek, Brynn McArthur, Mataya Bigbear and Caprina Francis. (Photo by Sue Kraft)