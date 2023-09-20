Waubun Class of 1953 held 70-Year Reunion

Skip to content
Waubun High School’s First Ever 70th Class Reunion was held at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn on September 9. The Class of 1953 included 39 graduates, 15 of which are still living (now age 88). Eleven planned to attend the reunion, but 3 were unable to due to health reasons. Eight attended. Pictured in front are: Gloria (Rehbahn Dziengel; LaVaun (Henderson) Groth; and Mary ann (Mertens) Teiken. In back are Ron Paskey, Ray Farley, John Haugo, Leo Polack and Graham Groth. We haven’t scheduled an 80th reunion yet.