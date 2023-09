Mahnomen Homecoming Candidates 2023. Left to right. In front are Carter Clark, Michael Weaver, Tate Ose and Dawson Darco. In back are Gabby Hisgun, Ebony Watson, Kaylie Jensen and Ava Graff. Homecoming Week is September 25-29. Monday is PJ Day, Tuesday is Jersey Day. Wednesday is Color Wars. Thursday is Celebrity Day. Friday is Spirit Day. Coronation is on Friday, September 29, at 2:30 p.m. Homecoming Game is Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.