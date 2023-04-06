“Sinister Graves” Author Marcie Rendon to speak April 13 at Mahnomen Fire Hall

Please note the date of this event at the Mahnomen Fire Hall is April 13, at 6 p.m.

MOORHEAD, MINNESOTA – Lake Agassiz Regional Library has scheduled three free-of-charge presentations by Marcie Rendon (Murder on the Red River, Girl Gone Missing). Rendon will discuss her writing career and her most recent book, Sinister Graves, which is a gripping mystery set in Minnesota in the 1970s. The book follows a young Ojibwe woman named Cash Blackbear as she uncovers the truth about the disappearances of young Native women and their newborns.

Author visits will be held at the Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer Ave. SW, on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m.; at the Mahnomen Fire Hall, 124 S. Main St., on Thursday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.; and at the Detroit Lakes Public Library, 1000 Washington Ave., on Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. This program is offered free-of-charge thanks in part to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. More information can be found at larl.org/legacy.

About Marcie Rendon

Pinckley Prize–winner Marcie R. Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation, an author, playwright, poet, and freelance writer. Also a community arts activist, Rendon supports other native creators in their pursuit of artistic projects and often speaks to community groups on topics such as Native issues, leadership and writing.