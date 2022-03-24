City of Mahnomen Public Notices regarding the

extension of city water and sewer services

CITY OF MAHNOMEN

PUBLIC INFORMATION

MEETING AND HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mahnomen will hold a Public Input meeting and hearing on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 5:35 p.m. at the Mahnomen Fire Hall, 124 S. Main Street, Mahnomen.

This will be an informational meeting to discuss the City’s plans for extending water and sewer to properties located along Hwy 59 and Hwy 200 from Lieth Avenue to the Wild Rice River. Discussion on these improvements will include economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project, and potential funding sources, including Federal EDA. All residents and property owners within the City of Mahnomen, Marsh Creek and Pembina Townships are encouraged to attend.

A map of the proposed scope and service area of the project may be obtained by going onto the City of Mahnomen website, which is www.mahnomenmn.org or by contacting City Hall at 218-935-2573.

Call 218-935-2573 or email cityadmin@arvig.net for arrangements for persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons.

(Published electronically on March 23, 2022, and physically in the Mahnomen Pioneer on March 31, 2022.)

March 14, 2022 – The City of Mahnomen is in the process of performing an environmental review pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act Section 106 review in order that it may assess the environmental impacts of a proposed water and sewer extension project in Mahnomen County, Minnesota. Project includes extensin of watermain from Lieth Avenue to Highway 200 and from Hwy 200 to the Wild Rice River. It also includes extension of sanitary sewer from Lieth Avenue to Hwy 200 and from Hwy 59 to 1500 feet east of Hwy 59. The project is expected to tbe constructed during the 2023 construction season. The City is requesting comment on environmental issues related to this project. Please provide comments no later than April 4, 2022 to: Widseth, Attn: Lee Cariveau, 216 South Main Street, Crookston, MN 56716 or lee.cariveau@widseth.com.

(Electronically published March 23, 2022, and Physically published on March 31, 2022, in the Mahnomen Pioneer.)