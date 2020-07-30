MSHSL Statement regarding planning for Activities and Sports 2020-21

Dated afternoon of Thursday, July 30, 2020

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement today of Executive Order 20-82 provides Minnesota schools direction for how they will return to learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

With that direction, the Minnesota State High School League’s Return to Participation Task Force will continue its work in developing programming options for the 2020-2021 school year to present to the League’s Board of Directors for final consideration and approval.

The task force, authorized by the Board of Directors at its meeting on July 14, consists of activities administrators from throughout Minnesota and is assisted by League staff. This group will present options for return to participation for member schools’ implementation of co-curricular activities on Tuesday, Aug. 4 during the board’s next scheduled meeting.

Their work has used the following Guiding Principles in exploring options in a return to participation:

* Prioritize the health and safety for all to the greatest extent possible

* Align return to participation options with the requirements and recommendations of state organizations and agencies focused on safety and return to learn models

* Provide an opportunity for education-based participation in each sport and activity

* Demonstrate equity and fairness in preparation of programming options

* Acknowledge financial implications

* Apply guidelines consistently