City of Mahnomen CIP Update

2019-2023 CIP Update: 6/12/2020 Monroe Avenue will be closed from 1st Street to 5th Street. The contractor will also be shutting off water along Monroe from 2nd to 5th Street, unless you have a temporary water service connection.

2019-2023 CIP UPDATE: The Contractor for the water / Sewer project will be working on watermain replacement from 5th to 2nd on Monroe as well as 5th Street from Garfield to Grant. They will be installing temporary water to each individual house/business. This will result in water lines laying on the ground and connected to fire hydrants. This temporary water will be in-place, tested, and deemed safe to drink per state regulations, prior to the existing water being disconnected from your house/business. Lines that cross the street will be protected with gravel. Lines outside of traffic areas will be laid on the ground. Due to the lines laying on the ground, your water may be warmer than normal. This is normal and will disappear when the new water line is put into service. If you do not have an outside spigot the Contractor may request access to your home/business to be able to connect the temporary water inside the building. Additionally, you may be requested to share a connection with your neighbor. If requested to share with your neighbor we will take meter readings before and after the connection to ensure water bills are adjusted appropriately. Should you have any questions, please contact the project engineer at lee.cariveau@widseth.com