Shooting Star Casino set to reopen on June 19

Press release from the Shooting Star Casino

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (May 29, 2020) – Shooting Star Casino has announced it will resume operations at both its Mahnomen and Bagley locations on June 19 with limited venues, occupancy and hours to keep guests, team members and the community safe from COVID-19. The reduced hours will allow time for heightened cleaning and disinfecting.

“We are excited to welcome guests and team members back to Shooting Star Casino,” Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino, said. “We are taking rigorous sanitary and safety measures to protect the health and safety of our community as best as possible.”

Entrances will be monitored and both guests and employees will be screened upon entering. The screening includes a temperature check. Guests are encouraged to wear their own masks. However, Shooting Star does have masks available if a guest needs one. Sanitation stations are available, and staff will frequently clean and sanitize high-touch areas during operating hours. Deep cleanings will be conducted after hours at both Mahnomen and Bagley locations.

“We are taking every effort to make sure it is easy to practice physical distancing,” Stevens said. “Slot machines are spread out, table games are limited with appropriate space between players and we are offering bingo via teleconference only.” The casino will also have signs and markers to help guests stay six feet from each other.

Editor’s Notes:

According to information provided under a list of safety precautions on the casinos website: Around slot machines: “Slot machines will be turned off and/or reconfigured with the chairs removed to allow for separation between guests. Guests are to maintain six feet of separation while waiting in line at Star Rewards kiosks.”

For Guest Considerations “a)Hand sanitizer dispensers to be placed throughout the slot floor (b)Signage will be placed throughout the slot floor to remind guests to sanitize slot machines before use or contact a slot attendant for assistance.”

These and other considerations are being taken for guest and employee safety.

Back to press release:

“Shooting Star team members also have undergone training on all new health and safety protocols, including proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), the importance of handwashing, properly cleaning and physical distancing.”

Mahnomen’s Smoke BBQ & Brew, Mino Wiisini, Mustang Lounge and Eagles Landing are among the venues that will reopen. The hotel will resume operations with limited occupancy. The Gift Shop and RV Park will also open. The event center, Sereniitee Spa, Golden Eagle Bingo, 2ONE8, poker and the pool will remain closed until further notice. Bagley’s Little Dipper Bar and Grill also will reopen.

Shooting Star Casino Mahnomen will reopen 24 hours a day, 7 days per week with limited capacity. Shooting Star Casino Bagley will reopen with limited hours Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight, Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 am with limited capacity. As more venues open and restrictions are lifted, updates will be posted in Community Newsroom on the Shooting Star website. A full list of safety precautions also is available on the website.

ABOUT SHOOTING STAR CASINO, HOTEL AND ENTERTAINMENT

Mahnomen, Minnesota-based Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment owns and operates some of the top entertainment destinations in the greater Northwest Minnesota region. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota, is home to a 73,000 SF Las Vegas-style casino floor, a 15,000 SF state-of-the-art concert venue, nearly 30,000 SF of event space, a 386-room luxury hotel and spa, and award-winning dining establishments. The 21,400 SF Shooting Star Casino in Bagley, Minn., opened in August 2016. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation, the largest and most populous reservation in the State of Minnesota, encompassing 1,300 square miles and serving as the homeland for over 20,000 band members. For more information, visit www.StarCasino.com or www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino