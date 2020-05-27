Mahnomen County Facilities Reopen to Public on Thursday, May 28

Mahnomen County

Reopening Notice

May 27, 2020

Mahnomen County Facilities were closed to the public by the Mahnomen County Board on March 24, 2020. On Tuesday May 26, 2020 the Mahnomen County Board of Commissioners voted to reopen Mahnomen County facilities to the public effective Thursday, May 28.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to access county services electronically, by telephone or the county website when possible, and to make appointments with county staff for direct services.

Before entering a county facility, we ask that you check yourself for these symptoms:

• Cough

• Fever over 100 F (having “the chills” or shivering)

• Feeling short of breath

• Other symptoms including muscle aches, headache, sore throat, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell

Anyone having any of these symptoms should call the local One Call number 218-936-2774. Anyone with any of these conditions should not enter a county facility.

Visitors to county facilities are encouraged to abide by all public health mitigation guidelines including six feet of social distancing, regular handwashing and covering coughs or sneezes.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask in county facilities.

Due to limited physical space, Motor Vehicle services are available by appointment only. Masks will be required. Please call to make an appointment 218-935-9347. Drop in visits will not be permitted.