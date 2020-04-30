2nd Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Mahnomen County

Press Release Thursday, April 30 from Norman-Mahnomen Public Health and White Earth Home Health:

“The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has notified our local public health agencies of its second lab confirmed case of COVID-19 within Mahnomen County and the White Earth Reservation. The individual will be monitored by MDH. MDH has contacted identified individuals that are deemed high risk and ask them to also self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.

“White Earth in collaboration with Mahnomen County has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of additional positive tests within Reservation boundaries with strategic planning and safety measures. While this is the second case, it will not be the last and it’s why we must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and social distancing (at least 6 feet apart).

“To address concerns, the “ONE-Call” Center is available to answer general questions related to COVID-19 and provide supportive services including constituent services, mental health, and nursing. To access the ONE-Call center please dial 218-936-2774 or send an email message to: covid19@whiteearth-nsn.gov

“This is an important reminder that all residents of the White Earth Reservation and Mahnomen County need to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I encourage you to plan ahead, remain calm, and stay informed as we continue to venture through the processes related to COVID-19 together.”