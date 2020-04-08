Drive Through Triage and Rapid COVID-19 Testing on the White Earth Reservation

Drive Through Triage & Rapid COVID-19 Testing

for those living on the White Earth Reservation

If you have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (Fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, and/or body aches), please call the Triage Line to see if you qualify and to register.

Triage Line: 218-936-2738

Hours of Operation :

Triage Line: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Testing: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

You MUST call prior to getting testing. The Triage Nurse will provide you with instruction on where to go and a code to present upon arrival.

The COVID-19 Rapid Test is designed to detect antibodies that develop in the body following exposure to the coronavirus. Antibodies show up 3-7 days after the onset of infection.

Please note: These tests are authorized by the FDA but are not yet approved. Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals. Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoVID-2 infection. Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains.