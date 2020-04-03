Governor announces Data Dashbord

Governor Tim Walz Unveils Data Dashboard, ‘

Outlines State’s Priorities in Responding to COVID-19

Dashboard tracks virus in Minnesota and provides the latest available data on available ventilators, ICU beds, personal protective equipment, and testing

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz today unveiled a new State of Minnesota COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the virus in Minnesota and provides the latest available data on available ventilators, ICU beds, personal protective equipment (PPE), and testing. The dashboard will be updated daily and is available at https://mn.gov/covid19/.

“During Minnesota’s Stay Home Order, we’ve worked to collect data, increase the availability of necessary equipment, and develop strategies to address economic and social impacts of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This dashboard will provide Minnesotans with timely, accurate information about the data that informs our decisions on COVID-19 response, recovery, and resources.”

“We’ve been working around the clock during this Stay Home Order to increase hospital capacity and better track the spread of this virus,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This dashboard will help Minnesotans see the virus’s impact on Minnesota and the data that drives our response to COVID-19.”

During Minnesota’s Stay Home Order, Minnesota’s priorities have been to collect data about COVID-19; increase the number of ICU beds, ventilators, and PPE needed to care for a surge in patients; and develop strategies to address the economic and social impacts of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Governor Walz has formed work groups to focus on critical response and recovery work, including hospital surge capacity, supplies, testing, and education and child care.

Governor Walz will be giving State of the State Address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 7 p.m.