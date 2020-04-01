Shooting Star Casino extends temporary closure due to COVID-19

Shooting Star Casino extends temporary closure amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (March 31, 2020) – In the best interest of valued guests and team members, Shooting Star Casino is extending the temporary closure of its two locations in Mahnomen and Bagley. Shooting Star will continue to closely monitor the daily developments and guidelines from state and federal resources and reevaluate conditions before reopening.

Shooting Star closed its doors on March 18 as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of COVID-19. Since the announcement of the temporary closure, Shooting Star Casino has been actively working on plans for reopening that best protect the safety of team members, guests and the community. The entire property has received and will continue to undergo thorough cleaning and sanitization during the extended closure.

“Together with White Earth tribal leadership, we are continuing to carefully monitor the situation,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino. “While extending the closure of our facilities was not an easy decision, the health and safety of our guests and team members comes first.”

The White Earth communities are currently under a “Stay Home” order, which was enacted by the White Earth Reservation Business Committee on Wednesday, March 25.

Shooting Star Casino continues to serve the community as the base of operations for the White Earth Nation Emergency Management Team (EMT). In a joint effort by tribal leadership and Shooting Star Casino, the EMT is working to fight the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and wellness of the community.

Part of this effort includes preparing and delivering 1,000 meals per weekday for the White Earth Elder Nutrition Program (ENP). For the safety of community members, especially elders, all meals are delivered to ENP recipients. No meals are available for pickup from Shooting Star or Elder Dining sites. Sign-up, contact information and other details are available at whiteearth.com.

“We must continue to come together as a community to slow the impact of COVID-19,” Stevens said.

“We’ve seen that happen. And we’ll continue to see it. We thank our guests, team and community for the outreach of support during this unprecedented time. Again, we look forward to welcoming everyone back when we resume operations. Together, we’ll get through this.”

Continued updates will be available in the Community Newsroom on the Shooting Star website.