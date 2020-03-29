Bonnie Badboy wins Golden Deeds Award

Bonnie Badboy of Waubun

earns Golden Deeds Award

By Sue Gruman Kraft

The GFWC Library Club is pleased to present a 2020 Golden Deeds Award to Bonnie Badboy of Waubun. She will be honored with a plaque that will be presented to her.

Due to the coronavirus and COVID-19 Pandemic, the usual presentation at a club meeting had to be cancelled and no further plans are made at this time.

The Golden Deeds Award was established to recognize those individuals or groups of people who would not normally be recognized for their contributions to the community, who are often behind the scenes, and don’t readily seek attention, who have made a contribution to others and to the community. The GFWC Library Club is recognizing just one recipient this year. GFWC stands for General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Bonnie Badboy has made giving her time and talent to others part of her life. You could say that she does this constantly. As a resident of Evergreen Apartments in Waubun, she is a neighbor to several relatives and friends. She is looking out for others or doing something for someone else on a daily basis.

Bonnie Badboy was nominated for the award by Anna Larson, who states: “Bonnie is always doing and giving her services and crafts to help others. Her personality fits her name, Bonnie. She is always laughing and good natured.”

Bonnie was the oldest of eight children in her family born to John and Martha Heisler of Ogema. They lived between White Earth and Ogema on a big farm. Bonnie states that her dad and mother set a good example. “Mom and Dad taught us to be caregivers,” she said. Her father, now at age 90, still tries to cook for others, she added.

