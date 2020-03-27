Stay At Home Order starts tonight, Walz Signed Four Executive Orders on Friday, March 27

Stay at Home Order begins at Midnight Tonight: Limit movement beyond essential needs

Exceptions: If you are considered essential services

To slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-20 on Wednesday, March 25, directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit movements outside of their home beyond essential needs. This order takes effect at 11:59 pm on Friday, March 27 and ends at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 10.

Governor Tim Walz Signs Four Executive Orders on COVID-19

[ST. PAUL, MN] – On Friday, March 27, Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Orders 20-21, 20-22, 20-23, and 20-24 providing support and greater flexibility for health care providers, commercial drivers, local governments, and constitutional officers in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 20-23 will keep health care workers in the workforce by giving health-related licensing boards flexibility in licensing requirements so COVID-19 related lapses in continuing education requirements don’t impact health care professionals’ ability to provide licensed care. The Executive Order allows health care professionals to temporarily defer continuing education requirements, allows emergency medical service providers to complete continuing education through distance learning, and extends temporary permits for nurses. While continuing background check requirements, it defers fingerprinting requirements until the end of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency and allows the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy to put limits on dispensing Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine to prevent shortages.

Executive Order 20-22 allows the State Auditor to work with local governments to adjust reporting deadlines for various financial reports, to prevent municipalities from having to divert resources that should be used to respond to communities’ critical needs during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Executive Order 20-21 amends Executive Order 20-07 to allow constitutional officers to implement leave for both classified and unclassified employees and to reassign and redeploy staff as needed.

Executive Order 20-24 provides hours of service and weight restriction relief for commercial vehicle drivers hauling livestock. The Order will help ensure producers and retailers maintain supply of essential products.

Executive Orders 20-21, 20-22, and 20-23 are subject to approval by the Executive Council and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval. Executive Order 20-24 will be effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.