Shooting Star Casino continues to Serve the Community

Shooting Star Casino continues to serve community

as White Earth Emergency Management base of operations

Team to prepare and deliver meals to tribal elders in White Earth communities

Photo: The Shooting Star food and beverage team prepares 1,000 meals per weekday for White Earth Nation’s tribal elders.



Article submitted by Flint Group Public Relations

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (March 25, 2020) – In a joint effort by tribal leadership and Shooting Star Casino, the White Earth Emergency Management Team (EMT) has mobilized to fight the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and wellness of the community. Shooting Star Casino temporarily closed its two locations in Mahnomen and Bagley on March 18. While closed, the Mahnomen facility will continue to serve the community as the base of operations for the EMT.

Part of this effort includes preparing and delivering meals for the White Earth Elder Nutrition Program (ENP). Every week day, 1,000 meals are prepared and distributed. “We must come together as a community to slow the impact of COVID-19,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino. “In times like these, we discover our true strengths. We must help our neighbors. No one is alone.”

For the safety of our communities, especially elders, all meals will be delivered to ENP recipients. No meals are available for pick up from Shooting Star or Elder Dining sites. Sign-up contact information and other details are available at whiteearth.com.

Shooting Star Casino will remain closed until at least Wednesday, April 1. Conditions will be reevaluated before reopening and the closure may be extended if necessary. Shooting Star team members are being compensated throughout the two-week closure.

“Together with our White Earth tribal leadership, we are carefully monitoring the developments and guidelines from state and federal resources,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino. “We’ll get through this together and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe to resume operations.”

Continued updates will be available in the Community Newsroom on the Shooting Star website.

ABOUT SHOOTING STAR CASINO, HOTEL AND ENTERTAINMENT

Mahnomen, Minnesota-based Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment owns and operates some of the top entertainment destinations in the greater Northwest Minnesota region. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota, is home to a 73,000 SF Las Vegas-style casino floor, a 15,000 SF state-of-the-art concert venue, nearly 30,000 SF of event space, a 386-room luxury hotel and spa, and award-winning dining establishments. The 21,400 SF Shooting Star Casino in Bagley, Minn., opened in August 2016. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation, the largest and most populous reservation in the State of Minnesota, encompassing 1,300 square miles and serving as the homeland for over 20,000 band members. For more information, visit www.StarCasino.com or www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.