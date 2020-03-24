Access limited to all Mahnomen County Buildings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MARCH 24, 2020

MAHNOMEN COUNTY LIMITING CITIZEN

ACCESS TO ALL COUNTY BUILDINGS

MAHNOMEN, MN –Pursuant to Resolution of the Mahnomen County Board of Commissioners meeting dated March 24th, 2020 and consultation with Public Health, Emergency Management, and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Department, we will be limiting access to all public buildings effective Tuesday, March 24th at 4:30pm. Exterior doors will be locked at all county facilities. People who are accessing the 9th Judicial District Court operations should enter at the main entrance on the south side of the Mahnomen County Courthouse. Admission will be to people with court business and to county employees only. Basic COVID-19 screening will be conducted of all that enter the Court House Building.

In implementing these measures, Mahnomen County will be following guidelines presented by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Executive Order of Governor Walz and recommendations of President Trump on social distancing. Providing for the well-being and limiting exposure to our employees and the general public is of the utmost importance to the Mahnomen County Board of Commissioners.

While the buildings will be closed to the public, services and operation hours will continue to be provided to the citizens through phone, email and by appointment only. Mahnomen County also offers many on-line services. Citizens are encouraged to explore these options and utilize them whenever possible. A listing of department/agency contacts will be provided at each door and on the county website.

Due to the fluidity of information regarding COVID-19 it is anticipated that further updates will be provided. The Mahnomen County website (www.co.mahnomen.mn.us) will be updated and can be utilized by citizens for new announcements, press releases, preparedness recommendations, along with local closure information. If you have any questions, please contact (218) 936-3560.

Contacts

The point of contact for this press release is Jeff Cadwell, Mahnomen County Administrator; 218-936-3560 or via e-mail at jeff.cadwell@co.mahnomen.mn.us

