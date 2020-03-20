Shooting Star Casino temporarily closed amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (March 18, 2020) – In the best interest of valued guests and staff, Shooting Star Casino will temporarily close its two locations, Mahnomen and Bagley, at 5 p.m. on March 18 as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of COVID-19. The current plan is to remain closed for two weeks until Wednesday, April 1, but conditions will be reevaluated before reopening. Shooting Star wants to support their team members during this time and they will be compensated throughout the two-week closure.

“Together with our White Earth tribal leadership, we are carefully monitoring the developments and guidelines from state and federal resources,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino. “While closing our facilities is not an easy decision, we must come together as a community to slow the impact of COVID-19. We’ll get through this together.”

