Combine and Passenger Vehicle Accident on Highway 59

Shortly after 6 a.m on Tuesday, October 23, there was a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 59 and Jefferson Avenue, Mahnomen.

A combine was traveling North on Highway 59. A semi was traveling south on Highway 59. A Passenger vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, was coming from the East on 230th Street, facing west, and was going to turn south on Highway 59 just after the semi, but pulled out in front of the combine and was struck by the combine. Names were unavailable on Tuesday, when we went to press, but it was reported by the Mahnomen County Sheriff that no one was seriously injured. The ambulance responded to the scene and law enforcement assisted with traffic until Highway Patrol could arrive and the vehicles were removed. Information from Sheriff Doug Krier and a deputy. (Photo by Sue Gruman Kraft, Mahnomen Pioneer)