M-W Thunderbirds defeat Hawley 28-7

Mahnomen Waubun Thunderbirds Football Team defeated the Hawley Nuggets 28-7 on Thursday, August 30, during the first home game of the season, played on the Mahnomen Football Field. The Thunderbirds were flying down the field on Thursday night, and When The Thunderbirds Fly, Other Teams Cry! So proud of these guys and what they are doing! More pictures in the Pioneer this week.