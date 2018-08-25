First Thunderbirds Football Victory!

Making a touchdown for the History Books

The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds earned a 30-14 victory over the Ada-Borup, Norman County West Cougars during the varsity football game on Friday, August 24, in front of a crowd of hundreds of people on the sidelines, proving that the two schools are stronger together! This historic first touchdown by Jon Starkey, #12, is one for the record books. But it wasn’t the only touchdown that night. Many more pictures in the Pioneer which comes out on Wednesday, August 29, dated Thursday, August 30. (Photos by Sue Gruman Kraft)