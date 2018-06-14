White Earth Sobriety Parade 2018

| | 0

White Earth Sobriety Parade 2018

WECARE Program entry for the White Earth Sobriety Parade held June 10 in White Earth, Minnesota. There were a dozen entries in this parade to celebrate sobriety. ( Pictures by Josie Stevens)

The Substance Abuse Prevention Program parade entry.

Dad’s Acute Program parade entry.

 

 

 

 

Posted in Breaking News, Features, News

Leave a Comment