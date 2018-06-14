White Earth Sobriety Parade 2018 By Editor | June 14, 2018 | 0 White Earth Sobriety Parade 2018 WECARE Program entry for the White Earth Sobriety Parade held June 10 in White Earth, Minnesota. There were a dozen entries in this parade to celebrate sobriety. ( Pictures by Josie Stevens) The Substance Abuse Prevention Program parade entry. Dad’s Acute Program parade entry. Posted in Breaking News, Features, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pictures from the 150th White Earth Pow Wow June 14, 2018 | No Comments » Summer Reading Program Show of Fossil for the Kids June 14, 2018 | No Comments » Thunderbird Girls are Section 8A Runners-Up June 13, 2018 | No Comments » Waubun Graduating Class of 2018 June 13, 2018 | No Comments » Mahnomen Graduating Class of 2018 June 13, 2018 | No Comments »