Summer Reading Program Show of Fossil for the Kids By Editor | June 14, 2018 | 0 Robb Larson, Paleontologist, shared dinosaur fossils with participants in the summer reading program on Friday June 8 at the Mahnomen Library. More summer reading fun ahead(Picture by Josie Stevens) Summer Reading Program Show of Fossil for the Kids Posted in Breaking News, Features, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pictures from the 150th White Earth Pow Wow June 14, 2018 | No Comments » White Earth Sobriety Parade 2018 June 14, 2018 | No Comments » Thunderbird Girls are Section 8A Runners-Up June 13, 2018 | No Comments » Waubun Graduating Class of 2018 June 13, 2018 | No Comments » Mahnomen Graduating Class of 2018 June 13, 2018 | No Comments »