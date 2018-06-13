Waubun Graduating Class of 2018
The Waubun High School Graduates of 2018. Left to right. In front row are Isabella Draack, Kalie Steffl, Breanna Warren, Trenten Johnson, Isaac Benson, Deondra Jackson, Teresa Durant and Tiffany Smith. In second row are Loretta Dakota, Mataya Keezer, Grace Stevens, Taylor Benson, Leslie Bellanger, Kayden Tonnessen, Mackenzie Lanoue, Katelynn Belland, and Dante Engelke. In third row are Kevin Rock, Timothy Bevins, Ike Hills, Cody Ramsdell, Steven Holt-Vik and Dion Bower. In fourth row are Brady Swanson, Ian Stech, Stacey Weaver, Chandler Lacey and AJ St. Clair.