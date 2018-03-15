Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds are Boys Basketball Champions

Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds are North Sub-Section 10 Boys Basketball Champions

By Sue Gruman Kraft

Pioneer Editor

The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds Boys Varsity Basketball Team has earned a North Sub-Section 10 Championship in Class A MN Basketball for 2018.

This is an awesome accomplishment for the first season that Mahnomen and Waubun have combined in basketball. Whether you call it SCRAMBLE, DRIVE, or DETERMINATION, our boys are making us very proud!

The Thunderbirds played a very strong game, winning 60-45 over the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders, last year’s Section 6A Champions. Understanding the importance of free-throws was key to this game. The Thunderbirds were 19 for 27, or 70 percent on free-throws, and every point counted.

Jayden Heisler, #11, led the team in scoring, making 28 points, and 6 rebounds. Heisler also made 5 three-point shots, and was 7 for 10 at the free-throw line. Parker Syverson, #21, made 9 points and 5 rebounds. He was 5 for 8 at the free-throw line. Jon Starkey, #30, made 8 points and 15 rebounds, a key number. He also was 2 for 4 at the free-throw line. Dion Bower, #20, made 8 points and 4 rebounds, and was 4 for 4 at the free-throw line. Treston Spalla, #23, made 5 points and 6 rebounds, and was 1 for 1 at the free-throw line. Treston Johnson, #22, made 2 points and 1 rebound. Jameson Beckman, #14, and Logan Pazdernik, #10, each had 1 rebound.

Now the Thunderbirds (currently 17-11) will play for the Section 6A Championship vs. the Hancock Owls (currently 25-2) on Friday, March 16, at Concordia College at 7 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will have to be on watch for two guards on the Hancock Owls team: senior Noah Kannegiesser, #1, and junior Bennet Nienhaus, #2, who are both outstanding players on that team, and players to watch.

Calling all Mahnomen-Waubun fans: It is time to “Make Some Thunder” for our boys at Concordia College on Friday, March 16. Bring your signs, your team logo clothes, and your determination to help cheer on the team! The M-W Thunderbird Pep Band is making preparations, too. It should be an outstanding night of boys basketball on a great night for the Thunderbirds!