Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds toppled Titans

THUNDERBIRDS Move Forward to FACE the RAIDERS

The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds Boys Varsity Basketball Team, ranked No. 4 in the sub-section, defeated the No. 1 ranked Norman County East-Ulen Hiterdal Titans on Saturday, March 10, by 54-53, in a game that took some cunning, determination, and careful planning on the part of some very inspired guys. What a way to celebrate the first season combining Mahnomen and Waubun. On Monday, March 12, at 6 p.m., the Thunderbirds play against the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders, last year’s defending champions. It is sure to be a battle. If our Thunderbirds can dig down deep, and hold on to the drive that has led them this far, we could be looking at another victory and a North Sub-Section 10 Championship. If the Thunderbirds win on Monday, they will return to Concordia on Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m. to take on the winner of the South Sub-Section 10 Championship for the Section 6A Championship, and a chance to move on to state level play. Whether it’s SCRAMBLE, or WINGOVER, or DRIVE, it’s time to make some Thunder!