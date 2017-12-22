Pictures from Elementary Addition at Mahnomen School

Elementary Office at it’s new location. Use Door #1 in the North West Corner of the school buildings, on the north side of the school, for elementary school.
A nice long hallway through the center of the addition at Mahnomen Elementary School includes lockers for students, and access to additional bathrooms.
Seven new spacious classrooms and a conference room, as well as new elementary office, principal’s office, are provided by the new addition. It is anticipated that these will all be in use after the Winter Break. Classrooms are for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Head Start students, according to Supt. Bisek.
Supt. Jeff Bisek stated there are white boards in every classroom, and a number of the classrooms have Smart boards for teachers and students to use. Note that the height of the smart board is right for little users.