Good Luck to the Mahnomen Indians in Alexandria as they compete against Minneota! The Indians won the game at the Fargodome 30-12 vs. Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, November, Nov. 2, to earn their eighth consecutive Section 8 Class A Championship. They are now playing on Saturday, November 11, vs. Minneota at 12 noon in the state quarterfinals game of the Class A Minnesota Football Playoffs. Good luck Indians!