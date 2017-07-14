Quilts of Valor presented to Veterans at MN American Legion State Department Convention

At the MN American Legion State Department Convention, held at the Shooting Star Casino and Event Center in Mahnomen, MN, July 13-15, there were 14 recognized during the Quilts of Valor presentation on Friday, July 14. Recognized were the following: Mike Ash, U.S. Army; Patrick Blue III, U.S. Army; Al Davis, U.S. Navy; Bill Goede, U.S. Army; Dennis Henkemeyer, U.S. Navy; John Hovde, U.S. Army; Paul Hassing, U.S. Army; Denise Milton, U.S. Army; Peggy Moon, USAF, Curt Nurenberg, U.S. Army; Teddy Red Wing, Navy; Randy Tesdahl, U.S. Marine Corps; Pete Thompson, U.S. Ar my; and Al Zdon, U.S. Navy. (Not in order in photo.) All received a special quilt, presented to them during a ceremony. Volunteers from Quilts of Valor are also photographed above. Also in the picture are members of the White Earth Veterans Honor Guard, who participated in the presentation in recognition of the recipients, some of whom are Ojibwe. More info in a story in next week’s Pioneer. (Picture by Sue Gruman Kraft)