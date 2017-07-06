Input sought from students and community for team nickname and colors for pairing

Seeking Team Nickname and Colors Input

Official – From the Pairing Committee



The Mahnomen-Waubun School Activities Pairing Committee is seeking input on the selection of team nickname and colors. Please email your suggested ideas to: nicknameandcolors2017@gmail.com

The committee will be taking suggestions from the public until August 24, 2017. Only appropriate nicknames and color schemes will be considered. A re-branding sub-committee will narrow the list of submitted ideas down to 10 color schemes and 10 nicknames that will be then voted on by students and community members.

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 to narrow the the list of 10 down to 3 colors and nicknames. Students will vote during the school day and Parent/Community members can vote that evening during the Waubun verse Mahnomen volleyball game held in Waubun.

A final vote will follow within the next week. Mahnomen students and community will vote Friday, September 8th (home Football game) and Waubun students and community will vote Friday, September 15th (home Football game).

The nickname and color scheme with the most votes will be presented to both school boards for final approval. School boards from both Districts make the final decision.