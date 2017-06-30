Party with Creedence Clearwater Revisited!

Come Party With Us

Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Casino July 7

By Sue Gruman Kraft

Mahnomen Pioneer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will be performing at the Shooting Star Casino on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 8 p.m. This show is sold out!

Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, one of the founding members going back to the origins of the group’s music, and a legendary drummer, states, “If you like the music of Creedence, Come Party With Us!”

The group’s songs “conjure up memories,” Clifford is fond of saying. Performing live not only brings out the old fans, but they are “creating new fans and new memories,” Clifford states.

A multi-generational appreciation for the music of Creedence is “probably our greatest accomplishment,” stated Clifford. Four generations are singing the music made famous by Creedence Clearwater Revival, brought back to the stage by Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

During an interview for the Mahnomen Pioneer, Clifford remembered the origins of the group, back in 1959, when the original members were just getting started, playing at school assemblies, and at fraternity and sorority parties. Before they were famous, they were playing six nights a week, five sets straight, in bars and venues near Sacramento, California, Clifford stated.

Next year marks the fifty year anniversary of the recording of “Susie Q” which made Creedence famous, in 1968. At that time, it was Stu Cook, Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, John and Tom Fogerty.

Other songs, like “I put a Spell on You,” and “Proud Mary,” would add to the groups popularity. When asked if he had a favorite song, Doug said he likes them all, but if he had to choose, it would probably be “Born on the Bayou.”

The group performed mostly work written by John Fogerty, in addition to some great cover songs, but each member of the group was working on the songs in between shows, Clifford said. “We all brought something to it,” Clifford noted. The group had 17 hits in less than four years.

In 1995, following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Doug “Cosmo” Clifford and Stu Cook started Creedence Clearwater Revisited, to once again perform live in concert the hit songs. That was 22 years ago, and the fun continues, Clifford stated. The group has had world tours, and a platinum selling album “Recollection,” which features live performances of some of the groups biggest hits.

The group has been touring this summer. They recently played in Oklahoma, and are returning from a trip to the Caribbean. During the summer, they are on the road for up to three weeks at a time, Clifford noted.

Legendary for his work on the drums, Clifford combines his talent with Stu Cook’s bass to create the sound of Creedence. They found additional members to work with them on Credence Clearwater Revisited. Lead guitarist Kurt Griffey is famous himself with an incredible recording and touring history. Dan McGuiness “puts a spell on the crowd” with his lead vocal and rhythm guitar. Multi-instrumentalist Steve Gunner puts on an incredible live performance that adds so much to the music of Creedence.

“Each song has its own personality, and conjures up different memories,” Clifford stated. “We get excited to play all of them.” he said. He compared these songs to how he feels so deeply for his two sons and daughter and his five grandchildren. “Love them all, and love them differently,” he said.

As far as difficulty, Clifford states that he thinks “Grapevine” is one of the more difficult songs for him, because he is supporting a lot of the guitar solos, and he plays it differently in certain parts.

If there is one last message he can send to the fans who are coming to the concert on Friday, it is this; “Have a good time, feel good and enjoy yourself!”

Picture: Left to right are Kurt Griffey, Dan McGuinness, Stu Cook, Doug Clifford, and Steve Gunner, members of Creedence Clearwater Revisited. (Photo by Jeff Dow)