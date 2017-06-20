Plane Crash Just North of Mahnomen Airport

Updated on June 21 at 5:15 p.m.

Mark Habedank, 56, of Twin Valley, was involved in a plane crash at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, June 20. As the pilot of the small plane, he had just taken off from the airport. His plane went down in a field just north of the Mahnomen Airport.

MnDOT workers Doug Zarling and Erik Fitzgerald saw the plane crash Tuesday evening, June 20, while traveling on Highway 59. The crash happened in a field located off of a county road just north of the Mahnomen County Airport. The two pulled the pilot from the plane and called for emergency services. Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at 8:04 p.m. Mahnomen area law enforcement, county deputies and the White Earth Police, the Mahnomen Ambulance and Mahnomen Fire Department responded to the scene.

The ambulance transported Habedank to the Mahnomen County Airport, where Life Flight responded, and the Habedank was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. There is no information released regarding his condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

We will update as more information becomes available.