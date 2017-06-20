Mahnomen-Waubun Boys Golf Team State Champions By Editor | June 20, 2017 | 0 Congratulations to the Mahnomen-Waubun Boys Golf Team, now State Champions. Left to right are Jon Starkey, Loden Clark, Lucas Clark-Burnette, Jycee Clark, Brady Liebl, Trenten Johnson and Coach Steve McMullen. Posted in Breaking News, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Breakfast on the Farm June 20, 2017 | No Comments » Mahnomen and Waubun to cooperate in Sports June 20, 2017 | No Comments » Plane Crash Just North of Mahnomen Airport June 20, 2017 | 1 Comment »