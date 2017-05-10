Mahnomen High School Prom 2017 24K Magic

| | 0

24K Magic was the theme this year for the Mahnomen High School 2017 Prom which was held at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen on April 29th. The students in attendance were dressed to the nines and certainlly made it a magical night to experience.

  

Posted in Breaking News, News, Uncategorized

Leave a Comment