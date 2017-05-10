Mahnomen High School Prom 2017 24K Magic By Editor | May 10, 2017 | 0 24K Magic was the theme this year for the Mahnomen High School 2017 Prom which was held at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen on April 29th. The students in attendance were dressed to the nines and certainlly made it a magical night to experience. Posted in Breaking News, News, Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rumpelstiltskin Private Eye & The True Story of Hey Diddle Diddle May 18, 2017 | No Comments » Waubun High School’s 2017 Prom Enchanted Forest May 10, 2017 | No Comments »