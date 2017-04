MVP:

Buster Walker

Best Defensive Player:

Jon Starkey

Chairman of the Boards: Buster Walker

Mr. Hustle:

Jon Starkey

Most Improved:

Jameson Beckman

Garbage Man:

Brian Schoenborn

(Did all the little things that helped us)

Tribe Pride Award:

Brian Schoenborn

Keeping it Fun Award:

Rich Beckman

Captains: Sonny Wadena, Brian Schoenborn, & Lucas Clark-Burnette.