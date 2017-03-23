The MHC Annual Irish Auction Brings A Little Luck & Fun To The Elderly

No blarney here, the elderly in Mahnomen had a great time at the MHC Annual Irish Auction held at the Mahnomen Health Center Nursing Home. Friday, March 17th assisted living and nursing home residents got a chance to bid on items provided for the auction but the real pot of gold at the end of the rainbow was the smiles on the residents faces.

MHC Nursing Home Staff and Residents enjoy the day’s festivities making it a very lucky and fun filled day.