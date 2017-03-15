The Results Are In For The 47th Annual Sno-Deo

Naytahwaush Nightriders

47th Annual Snodeo Results:

The following are the results from the 47th Annual Snodeo, held Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th, 2017, at Pinehurst Resort on North Twin Lake. The event is sponsored by the Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club. This marked the second year of the Nightriders and the USXC racing circuit, working together to create an even better Snodeo for everyone. After the races were done, awards were given out in the lodge at Pinehurst. The Nightriders’ race was voted the 2016 USXC Race of the Year!

Thank you to all our Major Contributors* and Snodeo Sponsors: Ace Electric and Lighting, Auto Dealers of Ada, Baker’s Truck Repair, Carrot’s Auto Body, D-B Beverages Inc., *Ericco MFG, Fevig Oil & Propane, *Grease Monkee Automotive, HCI, Keith Francis Construction, Lakes Septic Pumping, Lock & Load Enterprises, Inc., Lonesome Pine Rentals, Lunde Blade & Gravel, Norman County Index Printing, Olson’s Outdoor Sports, Pappy’s Pizzeria, *Pinehurst Resort, Ruffed Grouse Road-House, *Shooting Star Casino, Stenerson Lumber, T S Recreational & Salvage, Village Store, Waubun Steel and West Central Ag Services.

A special ‘Thank You’ to all our spectators, racers and club volunteers who came out to participate and enjoy the wonderful weather. It was another successful Snodeo weekend and we look forward to our Snodeo next year!

Stay informed by checking the Naytahwaush Nightriders website (naytahwaushnightriders.com) and their facebook page. For more racing results in detail, go to usxcracing.com. USXC racing is the largest cross-country snowmobile racing organization in North America. The 2016-17 season consisted of seven events in Minnesota, North Dakota and Manitoba, which ran from December 2016 to March 2017. Over 300 participants race for year-end points and cash awards.

Mini 120’s & Brigs Race

Results:

Saturday, March 4th

Round-Robin Finals – A, B, C & D Mains

(Trophies for the top three spots donated by the Shooting Star Casino. Pizza Party for all participants.)

A Main Final

6-lap Final – 1st , Brady (Re Wadena-Serina Hanson) Wadena, Dilworth, MN – age 9 – Yamaha. 2nd , Tyler (Chad) Parsley, McIntosh, MN – age 11 – Polaris. 3rd , Axle (Jason) Amsden, Crosslake, MN – age 9 – Yamaha.

B Main Final

6-lap Final – 1st , Axel (Jason) Amsden, Crosslake, MN – age 9 – Yamaha. 2nd , Myles (Scott) Ilstrup, Elk River, MN – age 7 – Polaris. 3rd , Tyler (Chad) Parsley, McIntosh, MN – age 11 – Polaris. 4th , Avery (Jason) Amsden, Crosslake, MN – age 8 – Yamaha.

C Main Final

6-lap Final – 1st , Jaylee (Chad) Parsley, McIntosh, MN – age 5 – Polaris. 2nd , Hunter (Dave) Jurina, Mahnomen, MN – age 6 – Arctic Cat. 3rd , Mike (Mike) Roy, Jr, Ada, MN – age 5 – Ski-Doo.

D Main Final

3-lap Final – 1st , Logan (Greg) Hendrickson, Winger, MN – age 6 – Arctic Cat. 2nd , Zac (Ben) Baumann, Naytahwaush, MN – age 5 – Polaris. 3rd , Dylan (Greg) Hendrickson, Winger, MN – age 4 – Arctic Cat

Vintage Snowmobile Show

& Old Timers’ Run Results:

No entry fee – 1980 & older. Plaques for top two in each class donated by the Shooting Star Casino.

The 47th annual Snodeo had their Vintage Show, 1pm judging and awards. They were unable to have the Old Timers’ Run because of trail conditions.

Best Restored – 1st , Dave Egge, Barnesville, MN – 1969 Chapperall 300. 2nd , Marisa Schlauderaff, Hawley, MN – 1962 Polaris L55.

Best Original – 1st , Case Schlauderaff, Hawley, MN – Larson Eagle. 2nd , Mike Roy, Ada, MN – 1978 Polaris TX.

Best Rat – 1st , Case Schlauderaff, Hawley, MN – Arctic Cat ‘Thomas Train’. 2nd , Terry Stephenson, Detroit Lakes, MN – Polaris TX.

Best of Show – 1st , Shane Egge, Barnesville, MN, 1971 Polaris Charger. 2nd , Case Schlauderaff, Hawley, MN – Arctic Cat ‘Thomas Train’.

Sno-Deo Raffle Ticket Winners:

47th Annual Snodeo Raffle ($5.00 donation)

(Drawing was held at Pinehurst Resort and the proceeds will be used for trail maintenance.)

Grand Prize – $2,000.00 Cash – Dusty Green, Ulen, MN.

2nd Prize Ruger American Synthetic 30.06 bolt action Rifle with 3-9 Zeiss Scope – Doug and Darlene Spaeth, Mahnomen, MN.

3rd Prize – $100.00 Cash – Jess Johnson, Waubun, MN.

4th Prize – $100.00 Cash – Troy Burnside, Hawley, MN.

5th Prize – $100.00 Cash – Marilyn Coyle, Waubun, MN.

Snodeo Special Raffles were held on Saturday & Sunday, March 5th & 6th.

GoPro winner – Dan Rantanen, Naytahwaush, MN

Xbox 360 winner – Becky Rantanen, Naytahwaush, MN.

Plinko Winners

Snowmobile Coat – Lucas (Chad & Teena) Krueger, Twin Valley, MN

$50 Pinehurst Gift Certificate – Robert ‘Gooner’ Guenther, Waubun, MN

Naytahwaush Nightriders Sweatshirt – Kevin Moore, Waubun, MN

Thank you to all that donated to the Naytahwaush Nightriders Snowmobile Club’s trail maintenance fund.

Speeding Into The Records

Dawn Kirsch Memorial Radar Run Results:

Top Daily Speeds

($100.00 for top speed each day. Money donated by Lonesome Pine Rentals and Pinehurst Resort.)

Saturday’s Best Speed, $100 winner – Tyler Narveson, Bemidji, MN – Modified 800 Class – 1995 Anderson Storm – 133.05 mph.

Sunday’s Best Speed, $100 winner – Tyler Narveson, Bemidji, MN – Modified 800 Class – 1995 Anderson Storm – 132.5 mph.

Top Weekend Speeds

(1st place trophies in each class for the top speed of the weekend. Trophies were donated by the Shooting Star Casino.)

Non-Traction

Class 1 – 0-570 Fan – No Entries

Class 2 – 0-500 Liquid – Robert Vogt, Pennock, MN – 2004 Arctic Cat Saber Cat – 78.9 mph.

Class 3 – 600 Liquid – Dustin Reese, Bemidji, MN – 2009 Polaris Dragon 600 – 93.2 mph.

Class 4 – Open Liquid – Neal Frericks, Bemidji, MN – 2002 Arctic Cat ZR – 104.8 mph.

Traction

Class 5 – 0-500 Liquid – Curtis Smith, Leonard, MN – 1998 Polaris XCR 440 – 89.39 mph.

Class 6 – 600 Liquid – Patty Eichstadt, Bemidji, MN – 1997 Polaris XC – 99.03 mph.

Class 7 – 700 Liquid – Curtis Smith, Leonard, MN – 2003 Arctic Cat F7 – 105.78 mph.

Class 8 – 800 Liquid – Tim Freeman, Blackduck, MN – 2001 Arctic Cat ZRT – 116.18 mph.

Class 9 – Open Liquid – Robert Vogt, Pennock, MN – 1996 Arctic Cat TC – 107.19 mph.

Improved Stock

Class 10 – 0-500 Liquid – Mike Schmidt, LaPorte, MN – 2002 Polaris ProX440- 103.87 mph.

Class 11 – 600 Liquid – Neal Frericks, Bemidji, MN – 1996 Arctic Cat ZRT – 107.14 mph.

Class 12 – 700 Liquid – Mike Eichstadt, Bemidji, MN – 1996 Polaris Ultra – 107.09 mph.

Class 13 – 800 Liquid – Tyler Narveson, Bemidji, MN – 1996 Arctic Cat ZRT – 123.69 mph.

Class 14 – Open Liquid – Brandon Hunter, Bemidji, MN – 1996 Arctic Cat Thundercat – 100.26 mph.

Pro Stock – No Entries

Modified

Class 19 – 600 – No Entries

Class 20 – 700 – No Entries

Class 21 – 800 – Tyler Narveson, Bemidji, MN – 1995 Anderson Storm – 133.05 mph.

Class 22 – Open – No Entries

Vintage 1980 & Older

Class 23 – 340 – Ted Whitmore, Fargo, ND – 1976 Mercury SnoTwist – 76.87 mph.

Class 24 – 440 – Del Pohlman, Horace, ND – 1975 Mercury Trail Twister – 83.61 mph.

Class 25 – Open – Conrad Van Batavia, Verndale, MN – 1979 Polaris 500 Cont. – 101.94 mph.

4-Stroke

Class 26 – Non-Traction – Emily Olsen, Waubun, MN – 2014 Arctic Cat 7000 – 89.25 mph.

Class 27 – Traction – Grant Koolstra, Wilmar, MN – 2016 Arctic Cat ZR 9000 – 118.98 mph.

4-Stroke Pro Stock – No Entries

4-Stroke Modified – No Entries

ATV

Class 35 – 0-500 – Don Bellefeuille, Maple Grove, MN – 2009 Polaris 500 – 48.23 mph.

Class 36 – Open – Randy Eken, Grand Forks, ND – 2011 Kawasaki Teryx – 46.43 mph.

2017 USXC Lake Racing

March 4th & 5th Results:

An approximate 10-mile Lehmans course race track with all classes, except for Pro Open, Pro Stock, and Semi Pro Stock were scored by combining 2-day points using the regular USXC points system. Any ties were broken by the racer’s best lap times. If a sled broke down, the racer received points for the last finished position. If the breakdown was on Saturday, the points were carried over to Sunday’s points. Starting order for Sunday’s races were inverted from Saturday’s starting order.

Pre-tech was held on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning. Each day at 8:00 AM, the racers had a drivers meeting followed by a pre-ride for 1-lap. There were designated areas for testing. The day continued with staging and the races started promptly at 9:00 AM.

Pro 600 Stock (3-lap qualifier, 10-lap final)

1st , Chad Lian, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Aaron Christensen, Metiskow, Alberta, Canada – Polaris.

3rd , Zach Herfindahl, Eagle River, WI – Arctic Cat.

4th , Ryan Trout, Browerville, MN – Arctic Cat.

5th , Gabe Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

6th , Ryan Faust, Rubicon, WI – Polaris.

7th , Alex Hetteen, Roseau, MN – Polaris.

8th , Travis Faust, Rubicon, WI – Polaris.

9th , Taylor Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

10th , Justin Tate, Scandia, MN – Polaris.

11th , Benjamin Langass, Greenbush, MN – Arctic Cat. 12th , Dustin Schwandt, Fox Lake, WI – Arctic Cat.

13th , Andy Wenzlaff, Nekoosa, WI – Polaris.

14th , Re Wadena, Dilworth, MN – Arctic Cat.

15th , Jim Sobeck, Winona, MN – Ski-Doo.

16th , Dylan Stevens, Mahnomen, MN – Arctic Cat. 17th , Dillan Dohrn, Plainville, MN – Ski-Doo.

18th , Ross Erdman, Fargo, ND – Arctic Cat.

19th , Wesley Selby, Grand Lake, MN – Arctic Cat.

20th , Matt Feil, Bemidji, MN – Arctic Cat.

Pro Open (4-lap qualifier, 8-lap final)

1st , Wes Selby, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Aaron Christensen, Metiskow, Alberta, Canada – Polaris.

3rd , Zach Herfindahl, Eagle River, WI – Arctic Cat.

4th , Ryan Faust, Rubicon, WI – Polaris.

5th , Timmy Kallock, Oslo, MN – Arctic Cat.

6th , Ben Langaas, Greenbush, MN – Arctic Cat.

7th , Matt Feil, Bemidji, MN – Arctic Cat.

8th , Dillan Dohrn, Elgin, MN – Ski-Doo.

9th , Tommy Downing, Lapeer, MI – Arctic Cat.

10th , Taylor Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

11th , Charles Revering, Fergus Falls, MN – Polaris. 12th , Andy Wenzlaff, Nekoosa, WI – Polaris.

13th , Chad Lian, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

Semi Pro 600 (4-lap qualifier, 6-lap final)

1st , Ryan Trout, Browerville, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Craig Ritzinger, Chippewa Falls, WI – Ski-Doo.

3rd , Dustin Schwandt, Fox Lake, WI – Arctic Cat.

4th , Andy Junglen, Nowthen, MN – Ski-Doo.

5th , Mitchell Sebastian, Spencer, IA – Yamaha.

6th , David Brown, Hanover, MN – Arctic Cat.

7th , Joseph Wood, Becker, MN – Arctic Cat.

8th , Jeff Hayford, Walker, MN – Polaris.

9th , Dustin Dohrn, Elgin, MN – Ski-Doo.

10th , Mitch Neu, Neosho, WI – Polaris.

11th , Charles Revering, Fergus Falls, MN – Polaris. 12th , Austin Lunde, Waubun, MN – Arctic Cat.

13th , Grant Weber, Hartford, WI – Polaris.

14th , Dan Revering, Fergus Falls, MN – Polaris.

15th , Tyler Oettinger, Rhinelander, WI – Arctic Cat. 16th , Timmy Kallock, Oslo, MN – Ski-Doo.

17th , Ross Ilstrup, Elk River, MN – Arctic Cat.

18th , Dylan Stevens, Mahnomen, MN – Arctic Cat. 19th , Garet Grzadzielewski, Manvel, ND – Arctic Cat.

20th , Cody Wolter, Walker, MN – Polaris.

21st , Jon Arneson, Independence, MN – Arctic Cat.

22nd , Skyler Soyring, Waubun, MN – Ski-Doo.

DNF, Dalton Fredrickson, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

DNF, Cole Weber, Hartford, WI – Polaris.

DNF, Ean Voight, Park Rapids, MN – Arctic Cat.

Semi Pro IMP (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Dustin Schwandt, Fox Lake, WI – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Dustin Dohrn, Elgin, MN – Ski-Doo.

3rd , Andy Junglen, Nowthen, MN – Ski-Doo.

4th , Gunner Arlaud, Gonvick, MN – Yamaha.

5th , Dalton Fredrickson, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat. 6th , Mitch Sebastian, Spencer, IA – Yamaha.

7th , Jared Christensen, Rush City, MN – Polaris.

8th , Ean Voigt, Park Rapids, MN – Arctic Cat.

I 500 Class (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Ryan Trout, Browerville, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Craig Ritzinger, Chippewa Falls, WI – Ski-Doo.

3rd , Joseph Wood, Becker, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Dustin Schwandt, Fox Lake, WI – Arctic Cat.

5th , Mitch Neu, Neosho, WI – Polaris.

6th , Tyler Oettinger, Rhinelander, WI – Arctic Cat. 7th , Grant Weber, Hartford, WI – Polaris.

8th , Austin Lunde, Flom, MN – Arctic Cat.

9th , Ron Bestul, Winger, MN – Polaris.

10th , Cole Weber, Hartford, WI – Polaris.

DNF, Luke Lampert, Chokio, MN – Polaris.

Expert 85 (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Marcu Herfindahl, Lake Park, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Ryan Weidemann, Stratford, IA – Arctic Cat.

3rd , Justin Olson, Pequot Lakes, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Dave Jurina, Mahnomen, MN – Arctic Cat.

5th , Thomas Junglen, Nowthen, MN – Arctic Cat.

6th , Terron Gettel, Ogema, MN – Ski-Doo.

Masters 40 & Over (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Gabe Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

2nd , Justin Tate, Scandia, MN – Polaris.

Masters 50+(2 4-lap heats) 1st , Jon Arneson, Independence, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Erik Nymann, Plummer, MN – Arctic Cat.

3rd , Glen Arlaud, Gonvick, MN – Yamaha.

4th , David Wandschneider, Fosston, MN – Arctic Cat.

Sport 85 (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Thomas Junglen, Elk River, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Evan Peppel, Roseau, MN – Polaris.

3rd , Keaton Black, Greenbush, MN – Arctic Cat. 4th , Blair Herfindahl, Lake Park, MN – Arctic Cat.

5th , Ryan Weidemann, Stratford, IA – Arctic Cat.

6th , Justin Olson, Pequot Lakes, MN – Arctic Cat.

7th , Blaise Potucek, Warren, MN – Arctic Cat.

8th , Boe Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

9th , Marshall Busse, Green Bay, WI – Arctic Cat.

10th , Dave Jurina, Mahnomen, MN – Arctic Cat. 11th , Eli Nelson, Britton, SD – Arctic Cat.

12th , Nathan Olson, Pequot Lakes, MN – Arctic Cat.

Sport 600 Stock (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Andy Junglen, Nowthen, MN – Arctic Cat.

2nd , David Brown, Andover, MN – Arctic Cat.

3rd , Mitch Sebastian, Spencer, IA – Yamaha.

4th , Cody Wolter, Walker, MN – Polaris.

5th , Todd Severson, North Fond Du Lac, WI – Arctic Cat. 6th , Garet Grzadzielewski, Manvel, ND – Arctic Cat.

7th , Jacob Dahle, Morristown, MN – Ski-Doo.

8th , Skyler Soyring, Waubun, MN – Ski-Doo.

9th , Jeff Hayford, Walker, MN – Polaris.

10th , Terron Gettel, Ogema, MN – Ski-Doo.

11th , Ross Ilstrup, Elk River, MN – Arctic Cat.

12th , Cory Loeffler, Red Lake Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

13th , Austin Dohse, Houghton, MI – Polaris.

14th , Dan Herberg, Princeton, MN – Polaris.

15th , Ron Bestul, Winger, MN – Polaris.

Sport 600 Open (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Todd Severson, North Fond Du Lac, WI – Arctic Cat. 2nd , Jacob Dahle, Morristown, MN – Ski-Doo. 3rd , Erik Nymann, Plummer, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Cade Hayford, Walker, MN – Polaris.

5th , Austin Dohse, Houghton, MI – Polaris.

6th , Brandon Christen, Frazee, MN – Arctic Cat.

DNF, Dylan Herman, Detroit Lakes, MN – Arctic Cat.

Trail (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Andy Mack, Buxton, ND – Ski-Doo.

2nd , Morgan Nyquist, Moorhead, MN – Arctic Cat. 3rd , Ben Thomas, St. Joseph, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Lucas Burnside, Vergas, MN – Arctic Cat.

Vintage (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Adam Geisler, Warroad, MN – Ski-Doo.

2nd , Gary Tintes, Litchfield, MN – Arctic Cat.

DNF, Will Young, North Branch, MN – Arctic Cat. DNF, Bill Young, North Branch, MN – Arctic Cat. DNF, Paul Sillerud, Pelican Rapids, MN – Arctic Cat.

Vintage 50+ (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Gary Tintes, Litchfiels, MN – Arctic Cat.

Classic IFS 1980-1997 (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Ryan Nelson, Willmar, MN – Polaris.

2nd , Brian Brown, Hanover, MN – Arctic Cat.

3rd , Steve Martinson, Devils Lake, ND – Arctic Cat.

4th , Jake Fischer, Chokio, MN – Polaris.

5th , Luke Lampert, Chokio, MN – Polaris.

6th , Kellin Geisler, Warroad, MN – Polaris.

DNF, Kyle Grover, Bagley, MN – Arctic Cat.

DNF, Don Killian, McIntosh, MN – Polaris.

Classic IFS 50+ (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Scott Ilstrup, Elk River, MN – Arctic Cat.

DNF, Don Killian, McIntosh, MN – Polaris.

Pro Women (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Jill Tangen, Duluth, MN – Polaris.

2nd , Lydia Sobeck, Winona, MN – Ski-Doo.

3rd , Savannah Landrus, Andover, MN – Arctic Cat.

Junior 10-13 (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Marshall Busse, Green Bay, WI – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Nicholas Nyquist, Moorhead, MN – Arctic Cat. 3rd , Lucas Houle, Forest Lake, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Abe Olson, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat.

5th , Luke VanLyssel.

6th , Caleb Nymann, Plummer, MN – Arctic Cat.

7th , Cooper Kangas, Goodridge, MN – Arctic Cat. 8th , Hunter Kiesow, Goodridge, MN – Arctic Cat. 9th , Blair Potucek, Warren, MN – Arctic Cat.

Junior 14-17 (2 4-lap heats) 1st , Evan Peppel, Roseau, MN – Polaris.

2nd , Blair Herfindahl, Lake Park, MN – Arctic Cat.

3rd , Marcus Herfindahl, Lake Park, MN – Arctic Cat.

4th , Thomas Junglen, Nowthen, MN – Arctic Cat.

5th , Blaise Potucek, Warren, MN – Arctic Cat.

6th , Paul Brown, Hanover, MN – Arctic Cat.

7th , Keaton Black, Greenbush, MN – Arctic Cat. 8th , Boe Bunke, Moorhead, MN – Polaris.

9th , Taylor Netland, Thief River Falls, MN – Arctic Cat. 10th , Dawson Diesen, Wannaska, MN – Arctic Cat. 11th , Braden Sillerud, Pelican Rapids, MN – Arctic Cat. 1

2th , Lucas Burnside, Vergas, MN – Arctic Cat.

Junior 14-17 Girls (2 4-lap heats)

1st , Sara Larson, Thompson, ND – Arctic Cat.

2nd , Hanna Black, Greenbush, MN – Arctic Cat. 3rd , Hannah Diesen, Wannaska, MN – Arctic Cat.