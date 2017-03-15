The 47th Annual Naytahwaush Nightriders Sno-Deo & 2nd year with the USXC

Taking the record top speed for Saturday & Sunday during the Dawn Kirsch Memorial Radar Run, Tyler Narveson of Bemidji, speeds down in a 1995 Anderson Storm in the Modified 800 Class, clocking the machine at 133.05 mph.

John Hausner directs a radar run participant where to race down to in order for the equipment to register his speed.

Little ones ready to go.

Vintage snowmobiles and a plane on the ice add more fun to the mix of activity during Sno-Deo.