Mahnomen took on the NCE/UH Titans, Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

#35 Jameson Beckman gets the shot while surrounded by the Titans.

#55 Buster Walker got 19 points with 11 rebounds but the Indians still had to suffer the skills of the Titans on the court.

The final score of the game was NCE/UH 67 – Mahnomen 35