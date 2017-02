Friday, February 3rd, 2017 Mahnomen High School held their Sno Daze Coronation.

The Mahnomen Sno Daze Royal Court:

Featured from left to right: Brady Liebl, Tiana Roy, Prince Selim “Sonny” Wadena, Princess Danyellie Johnson, Crownbearers Thor Askelson & Misty Jensen, Jayden Leslie, Jerell Londo, Angela Avila and Mitchell Foss.