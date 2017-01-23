Saturday, January 21st, 2017 the Waubun High School held a fun filled event thanks to the Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show. Three games on the backs of the these beasts of burden but it was all in fun. The crowd sure got a kick out of the event sponsored by the class of 2019. Game one featured the Waubun High School Girls Vs the Boys, final score Boys:9 – Girls:2. Game two: School Staff Vs Waubun Community, final score Staff: 5 – Community:4. Championship game featured the school staff vs the boys, final score Staff: 2 – Boys:0.