Varsity Boys Basketball Results:
Monday, December 19, 2016
Mahnomen 59 at Win-E-Mac 91
Mahnomen Stats:
13-20 from the free throw line, had 24 rebounds, 10 steals and 21 turnovers.
Jon Starkey: 20 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Brian Schoenborn: 11 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Buster Walker: 10 pts, 9 rebounds.
Shawn Lafriniere: 9 pts, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
JV game won by Mahnomen 56-48
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Waubun 61 at Ada-Borup (DH) 65
Waubun Stats:
34 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 27 fouls, 11/24 free throws.
Dayton Makey: 30 pts, 9 rebounds, 4 steals.
Peyton Syverson: 11 pts, 5 rebounds.
Treston Spalla: 7 pts, 6 rebounds.
Jayden Heisler: 5 pts.