Varsity Boys Basketball Results:

Monday, December 19, 2016

Mahnomen 59 at Win-E-Mac 91

Mahnomen Stats:

13-20 from the free throw line, had 24 rebounds, 10 steals and 21 turnovers.

Jon Starkey: 20 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

Brian Schoenborn: 11 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

Buster Walker: 10 pts, 9 rebounds.

Shawn Lafriniere: 9 pts, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

JV game won by Mahnomen 56-48

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Waubun 61 at Ada-Borup (DH) 65

Waubun Stats:

34 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 27 fouls, 11/24 free throws.

Dayton Makey: 30 pts, 9 rebounds, 4 steals.

Peyton Syverson: 11 pts, 5 rebounds.

Treston Spalla: 7 pts, 6 rebounds.

Jayden Heisler: 5 pts.