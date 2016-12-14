Pastor Lois Ball, 80

Pastor Lois Mae Ball, age 80, of Fosston, Minnesota, passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on December 3, 2016, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12th, at the United Methodist Church in Fosston with the Reverend Michelle Miller officiating. Interment followed at Rosehill Cemetery, Fosston. Lunch was served in the church basement after the service, so family and friends could share stories and celebrate the life of Lois Ball. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, December 11th, at the Carlin-Hoialmen Funeral Home in Fosston. There was also a reviewal for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Arrangements were with the Carlin-Hoialmen Funeral Home of Fosston and messages of condolence may be sent at www.carlinhoialmen.com

Lois was born in Fosston, Minnesota, on July 29, 1936. She attended Pine Hill School before graduating from Fosston High School in 1954. Lois married Robert Ball on November 6, 1954, and when Robert joined the U.S. Army, Lois and daughter Debbie moved to Erlangen, Germany, to be with him. They returned to Robert’s family farm in Lengby in 1957. Lois raised five children, milked cows, drove tractor, and baled hay alongside Robert. The couple moved to Fosston in 2000 and were happily married for 62 years.

As her children left home, Lois fulfilled her dream of attending college. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Community Service from Bemidji State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1986. Following graduation, she worked for Project Safe in Crookston and the Bemidji School District as school social worker. In 1987 she began her career as Licensed Social Worker for Mahnomen County Human Services, retiring in 2000. Lois and Robert travelled extensively, visiting the family’s AFS student Alex Hund in Chile and Communicating for Agriculture trainee Mike Burmeister in New Zealand.

Lois attended the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, to become a Licensed Local Pastor in 1998. She briefly served as Interim Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston before being appointed to the Fosston and Erskine United Methodist Churches. She preached God’s word for nine years and retired in 2007.

Throughout her life, Lois was actively involved in the church where she was baptized, confirmed and married, serving as Lay Leader, Lay Speaker, Hospice Spiritual Counselor, member of the United Methodist Women, the NW District Women’s Organization, the Pine Bend Mission Task Force, and the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. She was also a dedicated 4-H leader, organized several FHS All School Reunions, was a member of the Athenian Club, the Suicide Awareness Task Force and People Connection, to name a few. Lois was an elected member of the Fosston School Board from 1982-2002.

Lois is survived by her husband Robert; children Debbie (Ernie) Moen of Cambridge, MN, Peggy (Wally) Nelson of Clearbrook, MN, Judy (Paul) Ophus of Fosston, MN, and Roberta (Paul) Freeman of Fergus Falls, MN; grandchildren Nate (Marie) Moen, Erin (Justin) Weller, Sara Ball, Jennifer Ball, Dana (Keith) Wojciechowski, Jolene Nelson, Ben (Jill) Nelson, Brady (Amanda) Nelson, Kelly (fiancé Nick Sather) Ophus, Andy (fiancé Alanna Hanson) Ophus, and Hannah (fiancé Corey Cook) Egersdorf; great grandchildren Nettie and August Moen, Peyton and Reagan Weller, Kally Wojciechowski, Isaiah Lande, Paxton Gauger, Molly and Maddy Nelson, Talia and Harvey Nelson, Emily and Blake Ophus, Brodie and Owen Sather, and Oliver Egersdorf-Boyum; brother Wayne Dunning, and sisters Bonnie Manston and Joan Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Helen Dunning, son Randy Ball, grandson Bobby Ball, great grandchild Baby Girl Olson, her brothers Robert Dunning and Dale Dunning, sisters Betty Thompson and Viola Conniff.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wes Ofstedal and Essentia Health Home Care and Hospice for their considerate care.