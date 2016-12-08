Dwight E. Teiken, 71, formerly of Ogema, MN, died Monday, November 28 at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena under the care of Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, December 2 at 12pm in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Visitation will be held at David Donehower Funeral Home on Thursday, December 1 from 5pm-7pm with a 7pm Prayer Service. Visitation continued at the church one hour prior to Mass on Friday. Interment was held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Ogema.

Dwight Edward Teiken was born November 23, 1945 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Edwin and Mary (Doell) Teiken. He attended elementary school at St. Benedict Mission, graduating from Waubun High School. After high school he enrolled at NDSCS pursuing a degree in diesel mechanics. He later attended AVTI in Wadena completing his degree. In 1966 he was united in marriage to Patricia Carver. He enlisted in the National Guard and served his country for 6 years. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He then moved to Denver, CO and worked for Butler- Caterpillar Company. Dwight moved back to the area, residing in Dilworth, MN where he was employed at Wheels Sports in Moorhead, MN and Simison Marine on Pelican Lake. On October 16, 1976 Dwight was united in marriage to Lynn Thorpe. They resided in Detroit Lakes and Dwight was employed with Daggett Trucking. He enjoyed a long career serving customers with Daggett’s and was a member of the million mile accident free club. In his spare time, Dwight enjoyed unique muscle cars, riding his Harley Davidson and was an avid collector of firearms. He enjoyed hunting deer and bear. Later in life he collected Lionel Model trains. Dwight was a true conservationist. He planted many trees over the years and was a firm believer in restoring nature. He was a proud grandfather and enjoyed hearing about his grandchildren’s activities whenever possible. In 2010, Dwight’s family received the Century Farm Award.

Dwight is survived by his children: Lindy Teiken (Dale Anderson) of St. Paul, MN, Chris Teiken of Northfield, MN and Seth (Jocelyn) Teiken of St. Paul. He is also survived by grandchildren: Jack Anderson, Ben Teiken, Kayla Teiken, Sylis Teiken, Henrik Teiken, and granddaughter, Hailey, one brother: Terry (Jeanne) Teiken of Detroit Lakes and niece: Jennifer (Rothanak) Chhoun of Apple Valley, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2nd wife Lynn. David-Donehower Funeral Home served the family.